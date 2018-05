The next stop in our Adventure Arizona series takes us to Boats4Rent in Lake Pleasant, where they're offering a 3-in-1 "Hydroflight" experience.

It's one of the fastest growing water sports in the world, and it happens to be available right in our own backyard.

Watch the above video to see ABC15’s Jason Snavely try out all three options: Jetboard, Jetpack, and Jetbike.

Package prices:

$45 for one device -- 20 minutes of flight and 10 minutes of instruction

$75 for a choice of two - 15 min of flight on each device and 15 minutes of instruction (45 minutes total)

$110 for all three - 15 minutes of flight on each device and 15 minutes of instruction (60 minutes total)

Click here for more information, or call (928) 501-5101.

