VIDEO: Skunk delays Diamondbacks minor-league baseball game

We've seen a number of cats and birds, and the occasional squirrel, interrupt baseball games from time to time.

But a skunk? That's a bit more unusual -- but it happened to the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate on Monday night.

In the ninth inning of the Reno Aces' game vs. the visiting Tacoma Rainiers, a skunk found its way on to Greater Nevada Field. The Aces said the skunk likely snuck in through the grounds crew gate behind center field and eventually escaped under the left-field wall.

"Unfortunately, the skunk was not found after the game and remains at large," the Aces said.

The Aces went on to lose to the Rainiers 10-6, making the evening stinky all around for the D-backs' minor-league club.

While unusual, a skunk invasion isn't unheard of during baseball games: It happened during a game as recently as 2016.