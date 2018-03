Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took his first at-bat as a New York Yankee Friday during Spring Training.



Wilson did make contact during the at-bat, but struck out swinging with a 2-2 count.

Maybe not the result @DangeRussWilson wanted, but a fun cameo for the fans (and it looks like Wilson, too). #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/RZ3LFawpnf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 2, 2018



The YES Network announcer eluded to more at-bats for Wilson, saying it “wouldn’t be his last” at-bat after he struck out.

Wilson was drafted by the Texas Rangers and participated in Spring Training practices for several years with the team but never appeared in a game.

He was traded this offseason to the Yankees, where he now has one at-bat to his name.