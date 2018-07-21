Valley gymnastics coach, Olympic medalist among those suspended by USA Gymnastics

Valley gymnastics coach Daniel Witenstein and Olympic medalist/Valley native Alex Naddour are among those who have been suspended by USA Gymnastics pending a hearing.

Witenstein, an Arizona State alum, is the owner of and coach at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, which has a pair of locations in Phoenix. He has been suspended from all contact pending a hearing, per USA Gymnastics Bylaw 9.3, which refers to allegations of sexual misconduct.

A coach at Sunrays said these allegations date back to 1986. They don't know who made the allegations of sexual misconduct or why now, but administrators took swift action and barred him from coaching or stepping foot at the facilities until he is cleared from USA Gymnastics. A trial has not been set yet.

Officials with the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics and Dance Center, as well as Dan Witenstein, issued the following statement regarding USA Gymnastics sanction:

On July 10, 2018, Dan Witenstein and Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics and Dance learned that SafeSport has imposed an Interim Sanction of suspension on Dan Witenstein without notice or a hearing based on alleged activities that took place in 1986. Consistent with that sanction, Dan Witenstein has not been involved in gym activities since that date.

“I have all the confidence in the world in the exceptional and capable staff of Arizona Sunrays. It is my hope that the situation will be investigated, properly handled, and ultimately resolved in a timely manner. It pains me to think that any of our athletes, staff, or Sunrays families will be negatively impacted. As with all families, difficult times arise. I hope to rise from this challenge with a clear resolve and renewed strength.” said Dan Witenstein.

Dan and Arizona Sunrays will fully cooperate with the investigation and will work to keep its families and staff informed of the investigation as it proceeds. Sunrays has always had a policy of transparency and communication with its families and supporters. We give our full trust and support to Dan Witenstein and the Sunrays family.

Phoenix Police say they cannot comment on any criminal cases unless a person has been booked to jail or has been charged.

Alex Naddour, a Gilbert native, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Argentina and is currently a realtor in the Valley. He has also been suspended pending a hearing, per USA Gymnastics Bylaws 9.3 and 10.5.

Per Bylaw 10.5: "At any point before a Complaint is resolved under the provisions of this Article 10, interim measures may be imposed to ensure the safety and well-being of the gymnastics community or where an allegation is 40 sufficiently serious that an Adverse Party’s continued participation could be detrimental to the sport or its reputation."

Naddour's suspension was announced in June. He took to Twitter after the announcement and said he had been given little information.

I have no idea what is happening or why, we are trying to contact safe sport for any information. — Alex Naddour OLY (@Alex_Naddour) June 20, 2018

Witenstein and Naddour are among 40 suspended by USA Gymnastics per Bylaw 9.3 and/or 10.5, according to the report.

USA Gymnastics has not responded to our request for comment on more details on the investigation.