UA kicker Josh Pollack apologizes in letter to fans after Territorial Cup game

2:18 PM, Nov 25, 2018
The Sun Devils rallied from 19 points down to beat the Wildcats in Tucson.

Kicker Josh Pollack #30 of the Arizona Wildcats attempts a game winning 45-yard field goal with seconds on the clock against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the college football game at Arizona Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Pollack missed the kick wide right. (Getty Images)

Arizona Wildcats senior kicker Josh Pollack made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts in Saturday's Territorial Cup game vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Pollack's only miss, however, was a 45-yard attempt in the game's final seconds that would have given the Wildcats the win. Instead, the kick sailed wide right, and the Sun Devils held on for a 41-40 come-from-behind victory that prevented the Wildcats from becoming bowl eligible.

On Sunday, Pollack apologized in a letter to Wildcat fans for his last-second miss, and he thanked fans, coaches and his teammates for a fantastic five years in Tucson.

"I had an opportunity at the end of the game to take the cup back to Tucson and I failed," Pollack wrote. "I take full ownership for that kick but will not let it impede me on my future journey. Failure is a catalyst for growth, not just as a player but also as a person. At the same time I want to apologize to the wildcat family for letting you all down on what is everyone's goal each and every season, to beat the team up north."

Pollack's last-second miss was hardly the only reason for the Wildcats' loss to ASU. Arizona failed to convert a pair of two-point conversion attempts, missed a couple opportunities to recover ASU fumbles, and failed to score touchdowns multiple times after reaching the red zone. The Wildcats also switched to an ultra-conservative offense in the fourth quarter that contributed to ASU's 20-point fourth-quarter rally.

In response to his letter, Wildcat fans were largely supportive of Pollack, and many placed the blame for the loss on the UA coaching staff.

 

 

