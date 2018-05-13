Flying trapeze lessons at The Phoenician! Here's how you can take part

Jason Snavely
2:03 PM, Apr 2, 2018
3:12 PM, May 13, 2018
sports | arizona sports | adventurearizona

ABC15's Jason Snavely had his very first trapeze experience courtesy of iflytrapeze.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The next stop in our Adventure Arizona series takes us to The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. Typically when you think of The Phoenician, you picture yourself relaxing by the pool or playing a round of golf.

While this adventure did involve swings, no golf clubs were needed. Check out the above video link as I attempt the flying trapeze for the first time.

If you’d like to go for a swing, prices start at $89 for a 90-minute class at The Phoenician. For more information, head here or call (480) 599-2345.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top