Texas A&M, LSU play highest-scoring game in college football history

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the visiting LSU Tigers 74-72 in seven -- yes, seven -- overtimes on Saturday night (technically Sunday morning in Texas), marking the highest-scoring FBS college football game in history.

The game was also the longest ever between a pair of top-25 teams. LSU is No. 7 and Texas A&M is No. 22. It tied a record by becoming the fifth-ever college football game to go seven overtimes.

The Aggies -- who happen to be Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin's former team -- and the Tigers were tied 31-31 heading into the first overtime. Texas A&M tied the game on the final play of regulation with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond to Quartney Davis.

Both teams traded touchdowns and field goals throughout the first six overtimes -- and per the rules, teams must attempt a two-point conversion following every touchdown in the third overtime and beyond. In the seventh and final OT, LSU scored a touchdown but failed on its two-point conversion attempt. Texas A&M responded with a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point attempt, to win the game.

The outcome delighted Cardinals rookie wide receiver and Scottsdale native Christian Kirk, who starred at Texas A&M.