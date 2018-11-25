Texas A&M, LSU play highest-scoring game in college football history

The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the visiting LSU Tigers 74-72 in seven -- yes, seven -- overtimes on Saturday night (technically Sunday morning in Texas), marking the highest-scoring FBS college football game in history.
The Aggies -- who happen to be Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin's former team -- and the Tigers were tied 31-31 heading into the first overtime. Texas A&M tied the game on the final play of regulation with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond to Quartney Davis.
Both teams traded touchdowns and field goals throughout the first six overtimes -- and per the rules, teams must attempt a two-point conversion following every touchdown in the third overtime and beyond. In the seventh and final OT, LSU scored a touchdown but failed on its two-point conversion attempt. Texas A&M responded with a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point attempt, to win the game.