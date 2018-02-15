Tempe bar bans UA fans during UA-ASU basketball game

Phil Villarreal
1:18 PM, Feb 14, 2018
2 hours ago

COLLEGE BAR & GRILL

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe bar has banned Arizona Wildcats fans Thursday night for the Arizona-Arizona State basketball game.

According to a tweet on the company page, all Arizona Wildcats gear, colors and "behavior" are banned from College Bar & Grill in Tempe. A flyer attached says fans dressed in neutral colors may be asked to sing the ASU fight song before being allowed entry.

"This is Tempe, not Tucson," a message on the flyer says. "Don't bring that mess into our place. We reserve the right to ask you to leave for the benefit of a safe, positive experience for our patrons."

No. 17 Arizona visits No. 25 ASU at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

