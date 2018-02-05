Suspect in crash that killed former Cardinals player was in US illegally, had been deported twice

Shane Dale, Matt McKinney
10:58 AM, Feb 5, 2018
sports | arizona sports

A suspected drunk driver struck, and killed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Edwin Jackson.

The suspect in a crash that killed two people, including former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Edwin Jackson, early Sunday morning is in the United States illegally, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, along I-70 near Holt Road in Indianapolis. According to a release from Indiana State Police, Edwin Jackson was the passenger in an Uber vehicle when he got sick. The driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, pulled over on I-70 to help him. 

Both men were outside the car when a black Ford F-150 drove into the shoulder and struck the car. Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspected driver of the F-150, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, first fled the scene on foot but was caught. Police reported they believe he was intoxicated and driving without a license. 

On Monday, ISP detectives learned that Orrego-Savala first gave police a false name. Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala by birth, not Mexico as Marion County Jail records show. Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally, and has been previously deported in 2007 and 2009, police say.

Federal immigration officials have placed a hold on him. 

Jackson played in the Cardinals' preseason games in 2015. He was later claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played from 2015-17. He was 26 years old.

The Cardinals, along with former coach Bruce Arians and current and former Cards players, expressed sadness at the news on social media Sunday.

 

