Suspect in crash that killed former Cardinals player was in US illegally, had been deported twice

The suspect in a crash that killed two people, including former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Edwin Jackson, early Sunday morning is in the United States illegally, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, along I-70 near Holt Road in Indianapolis. According to a release from Indiana State Police, Edwin Jackson was the passenger in an Uber vehicle when he got sick. The driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, pulled over on I-70 to help him.

Both men were outside the car when a black Ford F-150 drove into the shoulder and struck the car. Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected driver of the F-150, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, first fled the scene on foot but was caught. Police reported they believe he was intoxicated and driving without a license.

On Monday, ISP detectives learned that Orrego-Savala first gave police a false name. Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala by birth, not Mexico as Marion County Jail records show. Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally, and has been previously deported in 2007 and 2009, police say.

Federal immigration officials have placed a hold on him.

Jackson played in the Cardinals' preseason games in 2015. He was later claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played from 2015-17. He was 26 years old.

The Cardinals, along with former coach Bruce Arians and current and former Cards players, expressed sadness at the news on social media Sunday.

We are saddened to hear of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Our thoughts are with Edwin’s friends and family during this difficult time. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2018

Rest In Peace Edwin Jackson. Gone too soon. Fine young man!#poundcake pic.twitter.com/Ve1wNQSBUX — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) February 5, 2018

Wow.. We called him poundcake in AZ.. too young -prayers out to his family . R.I.P. https://t.co/tpCmeEoi3a — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) February 4, 2018

Sad to see you gone too soon bro @edALWAYZwin

Glad to met you bro #RIP🙏🏾 — Josh Bynes (@bynestime56) February 4, 2018

Rest in Heaven my brother!! From the Short time we got to know each in AZ and then again last year playing against each other, you had contagious energy and a great heart bro. You will be missed! #GodWinS https://t.co/xs6oUg9YTn — Rashad Johnson (@49foyamind49) February 4, 2018