Suns waive Greg Monroe, acquired in Eric Bledsoe trade, after reported buyout

The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday that they have waived forward/center Greg Monroe, less than three months after acquiring him from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade that sent guard Eric Bledsoe out of Phoenix.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Suns reached an agreement to buy out Monroe's contract. Monroe was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 NBA season.

The 27-year-old Monroe averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds in 20 games with the Suns.

The Suns traded Bledsoe for Monroe and future draft picks after Bledsoe's "I Dont wanna be here" tweet Oct. 22 -- the same day the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson. Bledsoe was fined $10,000 for that tweet.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Bledsoe told him his tweet was in regard to being at a hair salon -- a claim McDonough did not believe. The Suns sent Bledsoe home following the tweet and traded him to the Bucks two weeks later.