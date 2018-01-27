Suns, Knicks players exchange words on Twitter after heated game

Suns forward Jared Dudley stuck up for teammate Devin Booker after Knicks center Enes Kanter decided to deliver a little post-game trash talk his way.

Booker, who set a franchise record by scoring 70 points in a game last season, was ejected from Friday night's game vs. the New York Knicks in Phoenix after shoving Kanter, a 6-foot-11 center, in the third quarter. The Knicks went on to defeat the Suns 107-85.

Booker looked frustrated quite a bit tonight (and the last few games for that matter) and it culminates in his second T and ejection on this play. He had 12 points. pic.twitter.com/90xDgUjp0W — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) January 27, 2018

After the game, Kanter took to Twitter to further antagonize the 21-year-old Booker. "Hold that 'L' kid. Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all..." Kanter tweeted, along with a Photoshopped picture of Booker holding a giant "L" above his head.

Hold that “L” kid.



Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all... pic.twitter.com/tS3mLgClTA — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 27, 2018

That didn't sit well with Dudley, an 11-year NBA veteran, who retorted a few minutes later. The two men then went back and forth for a while.

You talking like you in the playoffs bruh!!! You not Westbrook bruh!! Don’t let that Knicks hype fool you! We know what you are a fake tough guy who like twitter! We already saw Lebron son you! https://t.co/YD0j0J1jCy — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 27, 2018

Get on the treadmill before you talk bro.

You got the retirement body 😂 😂https://t.co/X6GuST1kft — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 27, 2018

Your as corny as you look Boi! Just remember this NBA fraternity knows exactly who you are! One of the worst pick n roll defender in the NBA! Now hold that L kid! https://t.co/fcD6CwaFK4 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 27, 2018

It's been a frustrating week for Booker, who was the only NBA player currently in the league's top 10 in points per game who was not selected to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.