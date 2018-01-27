Suns, Knicks players exchange words on Twitter after heated game

Shane Dale
10:36 PM, Jan 26, 2018
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns pushes Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks into Greg Monroe #14 during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Both Booker and Kanter received technical fouls. (Getty Images)

Suns forward Jared Dudley stuck up for teammate Devin Booker after Knicks center Enes Kanter decided to deliver a little post-game trash talk his way.

Booker, who set a franchise record by scoring 70 points in a game last season, was ejected from Friday night's game vs. the New York Knicks in Phoenix after shoving Kanter, a 6-foot-11 center, in the third quarter. The Knicks went on to defeat the Suns 107-85. 

After the game, Kanter took to Twitter to further antagonize the 21-year-old Booker. "Hold that 'L' kid. Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all..." Kanter tweeted, along with a Photoshopped picture of Booker holding a giant "L" above his head.

That didn't sit well with Dudley, an 11-year NBA veteran, who retorted a few minutes later. The two men then went back and forth for a while.

It's been a frustrating week for Booker, who was the only NBA player currently in the league's top 10 in points per game who was not selected to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

