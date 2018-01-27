Suns, Knicks players exchange words on Twitter after heated game

Suns forward Jared Dudley stuck up for teammate Devin Booker after Knicks center Enes Kanter decided to deliver a little post-game trash talk his way.
Booker, who set a franchise record by scoring 70 points in a game last season, was ejected from Friday night's game vs. the New York Knicks in Phoenix after shoving Kanter, a 6-foot-11 center, in the third quarter. The Knicks went on to defeat the Suns 107-85.
Booker looked frustrated quite a bit tonight (and the last few games for that matter) and it culminates in his second T and ejection on this play. He had 12 points. pic.twitter.com/90xDgUjp0W
After the game, Kanter took to Twitter to further antagonize the 21-year-old Booker. "Hold that 'L' kid. Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all..." Kanter tweeted, along with a Photoshopped picture of Booker holding a giant "L" above his head.
That didn't sit well with Dudley, an 11-year NBA veteran, who retorted a few minutes later. The two men then went back and forth for a while.
You talking like you in the playoffs bruh!!! You not Westbrook bruh!! Don’t let that Knicks hype fool you! We know what you are a fake tough guy who like twitter! We already saw Lebron son you! https://t.co/YD0j0J1jCy