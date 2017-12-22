Seahawks fined $100,000 for concussion protocol violation during Cardinals game

The Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 by the NFL on Thursday after it was determined that the team did not follow proper concussion protocol procedures with quarterback Russell Wilson during a game at the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9.

A joint statement by the NFL and the NFL Players Association said the Seahawks failed to follow protocol after Wilson took a hit in the second half of the Nov. 9 game, which Seattle won 22-16 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

In the third quarter, Wilson took a hard hit from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby. Wilson briefly came off the field before returning to the game less than a minute later.

Russell Wilson sent off after taking hit to the chin for concussion check, ducked in the tent then sent right back out pic.twitter.com/8HXvKOGNuG — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

"The results of the joint review determined that the protocol was triggered when Mr. Wilson was directed to the sideline for an evaluation after the referee, Walt Anderson, concluded that a medical examination was warranted. Nonetheless, the required evaluation was not conducted and Mr. Wilson was permitted to return to the game without an evaluation," the statement read.

In addition to the fine, Seattle's coaching and medical staffs will be required to "attend remedial training" regarding the league's concussion protocol.

"Once it is determined that a medical examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff; Mr. Wilson’s return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the Concussion Protocol," the NFL said in its statement. "Subsequently the team medical staff did examine the player and clear him per the protocol."

Wilson threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a touchdown pass after the hit in question to put the Seahawks ahead 22-10 early in the fourth quarter.