The Phoenix Suns have acquired Orlando Magic point guard Elfrid Payton in exchange for a second-round NBA Draft pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, the day of the NBA trade deadline for the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Payton was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has averaged 13 points and 6.3 assists in 44 games for the Magic this season. Only 13 players have averaged more assists per game than Payton has this season.

Wojnarowski reported the Suns sent a 2018 second-round draft pick to the Magic in exchange for Payton, who is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2017-18 season. According to Spotrac.com, Payton will make just over $3.3 million this season.