Report: Cardinals among 4 teams in contention for quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Arizona Cardinals just might be a finalist in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Saturday that the prized Washington Redskins quarterback and soon-to-be free agent is likely to land with one of four teams: the Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos or New York Jets.

The final four teams expected to be vying for free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins are the Broncos, Cardinals, Jets and Vikings, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2018

The Cardinals are in need of a new starting quarterback following the retirement of Carson Palmer at the end of the 2017 season. Backups Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert are set to become free agents.

The Cardinals have made it clear they intend to be aggressive in pursuing a top-tier quarterback, whether via free agency, a trade or the NFL Draft. But Cousins, a 29-year-old former Pro Bowler, will demand a lot of money, and the Cardinals have less money to spend on free agents than most NFL teams do.

For what it's worth, Cousins ran into Larry Fitzgerald the other day, and Cousins called Fitz "a GREAT recruiter."

Cousins has a career 26-30-1 record as an NFL starter. He has thrown 99 career touchdown passes with 55 interceptions. Last season, he completed 64.3 percent of his passes and threw 27 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and he rushed for four TDs.

The NFL's free-agency period will begin March 14.