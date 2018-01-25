Report: ASU closing in on new 5,000-seat hockey arena on campus

The Arizona State Sun Devils' NCAA hockey team may be one step closer to getting a new on-campus arena.

College Hockey News confirmed with ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers last week that ASU is "nearing final plans" for an arena on Sun Devil campus in Tempe.

"While Powers has not divulged any of the details, College Hockey News has learned that the facility is expected to seat approximately 5,000, at a cost of nearly $80 million," Adam Wodon of College Hockey News wrote.

Wodon reported the arena is part of a larger project in which Wells Fargo Arena, home to several of ASU's NCAA teams including men's and women's basketball, has played since 1974. The hockey rink would reportedly be located next to the basketball arena.

ASU is currently in its third season as a Division I NCAA hockey program. The Devils' current home is Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe, which has a maximum capacity of 800.

Plans for a joint hockey venue between ASU and the Arizona Coyotes fell through in February. Several days later, ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said the university still intends to create a new hockey arena despite backing out of the deal.