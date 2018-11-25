Philip Rivers breaks Kurt Warner's NFL record in win over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are not a good team, and veteran quarterback Philip Rivers was more than happy to take advantage by breaking an NFL record previously held by a former Cardinal and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Los Angeles Chargers QB broke Kurt Warner's record by completing 28 of 29 passes in his team's 45-10 rout of the Cardinals on Sunday, setting a new record for completion percentage in a single game (minimum 20 pass attempts). Warner completed 24 of 26 passes for the Cardinals in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, his final NFL season.

Rivers completed his first 25 passes of the game, tying the NFL record for most consecutive completions in a single game. Also, his 25 consecutive completions to begin the game set a new NFL record, breaking the previous record of 22 by Mark Brunell in 2006.

For the game, Rivers threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns. His third TD toss, to wide receiver Keenan Allen, was his record-tying 25th straight completion.

This was Philip Rivers' 25th straight completion!



He tied the all-time NFL record. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/KpA9Kq0usW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 25, 2018

Another one bites the dust!!! Single game completion % record goes down - but if it’s going to happen, I couldn’t be happier for anyone than #PhilipRivers! Congrats to my man - now let’s get him a SB!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 25, 2018

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 2-9 on the season, and the Chargers improved to 8-3.

Next up for the Cards? A trip to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers next Sunday.