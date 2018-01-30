Larry Fitzgerald, Pat Tillman Foundation award Super Bowl trip to military members

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald teamed up with the Pat Tillman Foundation and the USAA to award trips to the Super Bowl to a pair of outstanding members of the U.S. military.

Kyle Brown, a US Army veteran, and Joseph Wheaton, a 1st Lieutenant in the Arizona National Guard, were selected to receive a trip to the Super Bowl.

Both men are Tillman Scholars. They will be able to bring one guest each, and they will have a chance to meet Fitzgerald at USAA’s Salute to Service Military Appreciation Lounge on Saturday.

Proud to award Tillman Scholars Kyle Brown and Joe Wheaton with tickets to #SBLII, with the help of @USAA and @pattillmanfnd. #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/u7D6YmTQHi — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 30, 2018

“Both Kyle and Joseph have extensive military service records making them very deserving recipients of a trip to the Super Bowl,” Fitzgerald said. “I look forward to meeting with them and am thankful to have teamed up with USAA and The Pat Tillman Foundation to award this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Brown was an infantryman with the 2nd Ranger Battalion in Fort Lewis, Washington, and he served three tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan between 2006-09. He was honorably discharged in 2009.

Wheaton, a Patriots fan, joined the US Army after 9/11 and was a Recon Team Leader and a Sniper Squad Leader with the 2nd Ranger Battalion. He was deployed to Afghanistan four times and to Iraq twice.

USAA is in the process of coordinating Super Bowl trips for past and present military members with other players around the NFL.