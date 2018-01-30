Larry Fitzgerald, Pat Tillman Foundation award Super Bowl trip to military members

“Both Kyle and Joseph have extensive military service records making them very deserving recipients of a trip to the Super Bowl,” Fitzgerald said. “I look forward to meeting with them and am thankful to have teamed up with USAA and The Pat Tillman Foundation to award this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Brown was an infantryman with the 2nd Ranger Battalion in Fort Lewis, Washington, and he served three tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan between 2006-09. He was honorably discharged in 2009.
Wheaton, a Patriots fan, joined the US Army after 9/11 and was a Recon Team Leader and a Sniper Squad Leader with the 2nd Ranger Battalion. He was deployed to Afghanistan four times and to Iraq twice.
USAA is in the process of coordinating Super Bowl trips for past and present military members with other players around the NFL.