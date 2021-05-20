Watch
Lakers defeat Warriors, will face Phoenix Suns in Round 1 of playoffs

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 19, 2021
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.

The Lakers earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the second-seeded Phoenix Suns.

James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league scoring champ Stephen Curry.

Golden State hosts Memphis, which defeated San Antonio in Wednesday’s other play-in game, for the eighth seed Friday.

