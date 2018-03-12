Kevin Harvick, driver of the Jimmy John's car, reveals his go-to Jimmy John's order

Jason Snavely
3:59 PM, Mar 12, 2018
3 hours ago
Kevin Harvick, the driver of the Jimmy John's car, tells ABC15's Jason Snavely what his go-to order is.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASCAR star Kevin Harvick won his third straight race Sunday after taking first place in the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale. It was Harvick's ninth career win in the Valley, more than any other driver in NASCAR history.

Among other things, Harvick is known for driving the No. 4 Jimmy John's car. After Sunday's win, his crew appeared to throw out free Jimmy John's sandwiches in victory lane -- but it turns out t-shirts, not sandwiches, were wrapped up.

So, what's Harvick's go-to order at Jimmy John's? ABC15's Jason Snavely got the scoop after Harvick's victory on Sunday. Check it out in the above video.

