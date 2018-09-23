HE'S BACK: Tiger Woods is a winner for the 1st time since 2013

ATLANTA - Tiger Woods is a winner again, capping off one of the most remarkable comebacks in golf history.

More than five years after his last win -- 1,876 days, to be exact -- after four surgeries on his lower back that left him wonder if he could ever play again, Woods ended his comeback season with a dominant victory at the Tour Championship.

He nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole.

But this day was all about Woods, who sent thousands of fans into delirium at East Lake watching the return of golf’s biggest star.