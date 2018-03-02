Here are the betting odds for the 90th Academy Awards

You're probably aware that the 90th Academy Awards are almost here -- but you might not know that people actually bet on them.

Yep, Las Vegas has betting odds for each and every category of the Oscars -- and looking at this year's odds, we might already have a pretty good idea of who will take home the Oscar in several major categories.

Here are the betting odds for five of those categories for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which will begin at 6 p.m. on ABC15.

Best Picture: With odds slightly better than 50/50 (50-to-59, specifically), black-comedy crime film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is a slight favorite ahead of "The Shape of Water," which stands at 33-to-20. The biggest longshots are "The Post," "Darkest Hour" and "Phantom Thread," which all stand at 100-to-1.

Best Actor: Gary Oldman is a heavy favorite to win here (1-to-33 odds) for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." At 50-to-1, Denzel Washington (for his role in "Roman J. Israel, Esq.") is the biggest longshot.

Best Actress: Frances McDormand is the favorite (1-to-20 odds) to win in this category for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." The next closest is Saorise Ronan, who is a 12-to-1 underdog for her performance in "Lady Bird."

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell is a substantial favorite (over 1-to-8 odds) to win in this category for his performance in -- you guessed it -- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Willem Dafoe has 5.5-to-1 odds to win it for his role in "The Florida Project."

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney is a heavy favorite (nearly 1-to-6 odds) to win for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother in "I, Tonya." Laurie Metcalf has 4-to-1 odds to win it for her performance in "Lady Bird."

Go here for the full rundown of odds for each Academy Awards category.