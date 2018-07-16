Former ASU football player, Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin dies

Shane Dale
6:11 PM, Jul 15, 2018
9:00 AM, Jul 16, 2018
sports | arizona sports

Jason Franklin was 26 years old.

Photo via TheSunDevils.com

Former Arizona State linebacker and local TV and radio personality Jason Franklin has passed away, according to a Facebook post from his mother. He was 26 years old.

A linebacker from Simi Valley, California, Franklin joined ASU's football team as a walk-on in 2011 but went on to receive a scholarship. He was one of just six people to play for ASU football from 2011-15. He was a two-year letterwinner who appeared in three games, and he was named ASU's Glen Hawkins Scout Team Defensive MVP at the team's 2015 awards banquet. 

Franklin earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from ASU in 2015. Per his LinkedIn page, Franklin had served as a writer and on-air host for NBC Sports 1060 AM in Phoenix, and he previously hosted his own show called "Franklin Knows Best" on KPNX in Phoenix. His most recent job title was media production director at G6 Sports and Entertainment.

Todd Graham, Franklin's coach at ASU, along with some of Franklin's teammates, took to Twitter on Sunday to pay their respects. 

