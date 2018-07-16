Former ASU football player, Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin dies

Former Arizona State linebacker and local TV and radio personality Jason Franklin has passed away, according to a Facebook post from his mother. He was 26 years old.
A linebacker from Simi Valley, California, Franklin joined ASU's football team as a walk-on in 2011 but went on to receive a scholarship. He was one of just six people to play for ASU football from 2011-15. He was a two-year letterwinner who appeared in three games, and he was named ASU's Glen Hawkins Scout Team Defensive MVP at the team's 2015 awards banquet.
