Former Arizona State Sun Devils football coach joins Arizona Wildcats' staff

New Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin has filled out his coaching staff -- and it includes a former member of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Noel Mazzone, who served as ASU's offensive coordinator from 2010-11, is UA's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Wildcats confirmed Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Mazzone has nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including stops at Auburn, Oregon State, N.C. State and UCLA. He spent the previous two years as Sumlin's offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Mazzone coached under head coach Dennis Erickson during his two years at ASU. The Sun Devils went 6-6 in 2010 and 6-7 and 2011, and Erickson was fired after the 2011 season. Mazzone helped guide UCLA to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013-14.

Mazzone's son Taylor also joined UA's staff as outside receivers coach. Taylor helped recruit quarterback Josh Rosen, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to UCLA in 2015.

Sumlin was fired by Texas A&M's after the 2017 season despite posting a 51-26 in his six seasons as Aggies head coach. He was hired as UA's head coach less than two weeks after previous coach Rich Rodriguez was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations.