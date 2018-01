TEMPE, AZ - Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley will be staying in Tempe.

ESPN is reporting Hurley has agreed to a five-year extension with ASU.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman first reported the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has agreed to a 5-year extension, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 31, 2018

Arizona State is currently ranked number 25 in the country with a 16-5 record. ASU has struggled in Pac-12 play with a 4-5 record.

Hurley has been with ASU since April 2015.