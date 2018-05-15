Diamondbacks outfielder AJ Pollock leaves game with injury after diving for ball

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder and reigning National League Player of the Month A.J. Pollock left Monday's game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers with an injury after diving for a ball in the outfield.

The injury occurred in the ninth inning on a hit by the Brewers' Tyler Saladino that resulted in an inside-the-park home run after Pollock was unable to make the grab. Pollock's hand appeared to land awkwardly on the grass as he dove for the ball.

After the game, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Pollock suffered a sprained left thumb and was undergoing X-rays. Lovullo said Pollock will see a hand specialist on Tuesday.

And injury is added to insult here. A.J. Pollock has to leave the game with an apparent wrist injury that occurred on a #Brewers inside-the-park homer. pic.twitter.com/DdKgdbVuyO — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 15, 2018

The 30-year-old Pollock has been the D-backs' most productive hitter in 2018. He came into Monday's game with a .301 batting average, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs and was the National League Player of the Month in April. He was an All-Star Game selection in 2015.

The D-backs fell to the visiting Brewers 7-2 Monday for their sixth straight loss.