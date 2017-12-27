Details on how you can go on a ski biking adventure in northern Arizona

11:13 AM, Dec 27, 2017
Ski biking adventure in Flagstaff

Our friends in the northern part of Arizona didn't have to dream of a white Christmas; they lived it! In our latest stop in our Adventure Arizona series, we hit the slopes to try out one of the fastest-growing sports out there: ski biking.

I have to tell you, it was a blast -- and if you'd like to try it yourself, Snowbowl just north of Flagstaff will be renting bikes for the first time this season.

Rentals are $59 per day. For more details, go here or call (928) 779-1951. And if you'd like to rent a bike like the one I used in the above video, Aspen Sports is the way to go.

