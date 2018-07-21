Death of former ASU football player Jason Franklin ruled suicide

The death of former Arizona State Sun Devils football player and Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin has been ruled a suicide, according to Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Per that report, Franklin's death on Saturday, July 14 was the result of a suicide. As of Friday afternoon, the full report was not yet made available. Franklin's mother announced his death in a Facebook post last weekend.

A linebacker from Simi Valley, California, Franklin joined ASU's football team as a walk-on in 2011 but went on to receive a scholarship. He was one of just six people to play for ASU football from 2011-15. He was a two-year letterwinner who appeared in three games, and he was named ASU's Glen Hawkins Scout Team Defensive MVP at the team's 2015 awards banquet.

Franklin earned a bachelor of science degree in communications from ASU in 2015. Per his LinkedIn page, Franklin had served as a writer and on-air host for NBC Sports 1060 AM in Phoenix, and he previously hosted his own show called "Franklin Knows Best" on KPNX in Phoenix. His most recent job title was media production director at G6 Sports and Entertainment.

Todd Graham, Franklin's coach at ASU, along with some of Franklin's teammates, took to Twitter last weekend to pay their respects. Franklin was 26 years old.

Prayers for Jason Franklin & Family R.I.P. #SunDevil4Life — Todd Graham (@RealCoachGraham) July 16, 2018

J Frank 55 RIP #SunDevil4Life — William Sutton (@SweetTeaWillie) July 15, 2018

Jason was a tremendous teammate and man! Made going to practice fun, every single day! He is going to be missed, until we meet him again! https://t.co/Hlkdz5pAFt — Aaron Pflugrad (@aaronpflugrad) July 16, 2018

Lord I come to you with heavy hearts as I ask to lift up Jason Franklin family in this dreadful tragedy. I ask that you be with them in this time of need and comfort them with your love. Amen. As the bible says “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” — Carl Bradford (@CarlBradford_) July 15, 2018

This really hurt 😔 his best talent was making everybody around him smile!!! Forever my brother 🙌🏽 rest up pic.twitter.com/apwq0onmtN — Antonio Longino (@Tony_3x) July 16, 2018

Jason Franklin you will be missed. Great guy always had a smile on his face. Truly one of a kind. #Sundevil4Life #55 R.I.P — Brandon A. Magee (@BMagee53) July 16, 2018