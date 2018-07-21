Death of former ASU football player Jason Franklin ruled suicide

The death of former Arizona State Sun Devils football player and Valley TV/radio personality Jason Franklin has been ruled a suicide, according to Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.
Per that report, Franklin's death on Saturday, July 14 was the result of a suicide. As of Friday afternoon, the full report was not yet made available. Franklin's mother announced his death in a Facebook post last weekend.
A linebacker from Simi Valley, California, Franklin joined ASU's football team as a walk-on in 2011 but went on to receive a scholarship. He was one of just six people to play for ASU football from 2011-15. He was a two-year letterwinner who appeared in three games, and he was named ASU's Glen Hawkins Scout Team Defensive MVP at the team's 2015 awards banquet.
Lord I come to you with heavy hearts as I ask to lift up Jason Franklin family in this dreadful tragedy. I ask that you be with them in this time of need and comfort them with your love. Amen. As the bible says “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord”
One of the best days of my life I shared with you J Frank... I’m speechless... You were the definition of HFBB and I won’t ever forget the countless smiles you put on others faces... pic.twitter.com/xil1rxTSFL