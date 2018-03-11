Deandre Ayton leads Arizona Wildcats to Pac-12 Tournament championship

LAS VEGAS - Deandre Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in one of the most dominating performances in Pac-12 Tournament history, leading No. 15 Arizona to its second straight title with a 75-61 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.
Ayton put on a show along The Strip, bouncing back from a nervous Pac-12 opener with two dominating games.
The Bahamian big man had 32 points and 14 rebounds in a semifinal win over UCLA and knocked the Trojans (23-11) around like bowling pins in the championship game. Ayton made 14 of 20 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws to lead Arizona (27-7) to its ninth Pac-12 title.