PHOENIX - 40 D-backs games for $80…sounds like a deal!

The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering the D-backs Ballpark Summer Pass again this year. The deal gives you access to 40 games, every home game between May 28 and August 26 for $80.

Tickets can be accessed from the MLB Ballpark app. Every game will include a different seat in the Baseline View section (upper level).

The pass includes notable summer games and giveaways including:

Monday, May 28 - Memorial Day Camo Cap

Saturday, June 2 - Star Wars Day featuring the Paul Goldschmidt Star Wars Bobblehead

Sunday, June 17 - Father's Day Hawaiian T-shirt

Saturday, June 30 - Duffel Bag

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Weekend Series vs. the Colorado Rockies featuring the Jake Lamb Bobblehead on Saturday, July 21

Passes are limited. For more information on the program click here.