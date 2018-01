The Arizona Coyotes have canceled Friday's scheduled ceremonial pregame puck drop by comic book icon Stan Lee following sexual misconduct allegations that arose earlier in the week.

The 95-year-old Lee was set to drop the puck before Friday night's game between the Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena in Glendale. But on Tuesday, a report surfaced that Lee had sexually harassed multiple nurses who cared for him at his home. Lee has denied the allegations.

Lee is the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books. He was scheduled to be in the Valley for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday.

