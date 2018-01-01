CARDS WIN! 3 big takeaways from the Cardinals' victory over the Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals once again proved that Seattle is their house.

The Cards edged the Seahawks 26-24 on Sunday to improve to 8-8 for the season and ensure the Seahawks would miss the postseason for the first time in six years. It was the Cards' fourth win in Seattle in the last five seasons.

Ultimately, the result didn't matter, as the Falcons defeated the Panthers to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. But it was a sweet victory for Bruce Arians, who celebrated his franchise-record 50th win as Cards head coach.

After Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson made a 42-yard field goal to give the Cards the lead with just over two minutes left, Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh missed a 47-yarder with less than a minute to play to secure Arizona's win.

One last LOL BLAIR WALSH for 2017 pic.twitter.com/LleIKvGJpF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2018

Here are three big takeaways from the Cards' victory.

1. Drew's redemption

The Cardinals had won three of their last four games in Seattle. The only exception was a 19-3 loss in 2014 when Drew Stanton started at quarterback for Arizona.

Well, three years later, Stanton got some payback with a good-enough performance Sunday. His stat line doesn't look great (15 of 34, 145 yards), but he only made one major mistake on a third-quarter interception, and his perfectly placed pass to ASU alum D.J. Foster on a third-down play set up the Cards' game-winning field goal.

2. Chandler makes history

The Seahawks rallied from a 20-7 deficit in the second half, but the Cards made a number of terrific plays on defense throughout Sunday's game to limit Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. That includes linebacker Chandler Jones' two sacks that helped him make team history.

Jones' 17th sack of the season gave him the single-season franchise record, and he also became the first player in team history to lead the NFL in sacks in a season. The best part: Jones is only 27 years old and should only keep getting better.

There it is.



Sack No. 17 on the season, a new franchise single-season record.



Congrats to @ChanJones55! #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/5gEIeHpRtB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 31, 2017

With 2 sacks of Russell Wilson today, Chandler Jones has an NFL-leading 17 sacks in 2017, breaking the franchise single-season record (Simeon Rice 16.5 in 1999) pic.twitter.com/Di9ujWqKp2 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 31, 2017

3. What now?

Once the euphoria of the win begins to wear off, the Cardinals will be left to answer a number of pressing questions. In particular: Will coach Bruce Arians, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer return in 2018?

Multiple reports this past week say Arians was set to retire at the end of the season, although after the game, Arians said he has yet to make a final decision. Fitzgerald may be leaning toward retirement as well, as with Palmer suffering his second season-ending injury in four seasons, he may also call it quits. Bottom line: This Cardinals team might look very, very different in a few weeks.