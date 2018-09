TEMPE, AZ - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is recovering after a car crash in Tempe.

The Arizona Cardinals said Kirk was leaving the Cardinals facility in Tempe on Wednesday afternoon when he was rear-ended.

Kirk was reportedly stopped on an on-ramp to the Loop 101 when a driver hit the back of his vehicle.

"The lady tried to hit-and-run me, so I had to track her down," Kirk told azcardinals.com "I was like, 'I'm not just about to let her get away. Somebody's got to pay for this.' "

Kris was able to follow the driver long enough to get her license plate number and called police.

Kirk sat out of practice on Thursday but is expected to return on Friday.