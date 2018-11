Here's a play that's indicative of how this NFL season has gone for the Arizona Cardinals...

In the third quarter of the Cards' 45-10 defeat at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen was hit by a referee's penalty flag while he was looking to throw the ball downfield.

Rosen was visibly distracted by the flag before getting rid of the ball just before he was shoved out of bounds -- which didn't matter because the penalty, of course, was against the Cardinals.

After the game, Rosen said he didn't know what happened at the time, but said he was "freaked out" by the situation.

“You can’t do that, though, in the middle of a play. Whatever,” he said.

On Monday, Rosen reacted to the play via Twitter. "Coaches: You gotta be ready as a rookie. They’ll throw new things at you every week," he deadpanned.

Rosen has shown flashes of brilliance in his rookie NFL season, but he's also struggled at times thanks in part to an injury-depleted offensive line that has failed to give him much time to operate.

So, it's fair to say that Rosen has -- well, had a lot of things thrown at him during his first year as a Cardinal.