Cardinals extend contract of general manager Steve Keim through 2022

Shane Dale
12:05 PM, Feb 12, 2018
General manager Steve Keim before the start of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

The contract of Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been extended through 2022, the Cardinals announced Monday.

Keim, who has been with the Cardinals since 1999, has served as the team's general manager since 2013. The Cardinals are 49-30-1 during his tenure as GM, the best five-year span in franchise history and the seventh-best winning percentage in the NFL during that span.

“Steve’s performance and accomplishments as Cardinals GM speak for themselves,” Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “His role in the team’s success over the last five seasons is undeniable. This new contract ensures that he will continue to shape our success going forward and we are thrilled about that.”

Keim was a two-time All-ACC selection as an offensive lineman at NC State. He briefly played in the NFL and the CFL before beginning his tenure with the Cardinals as a college scout in 1999. He also served as the Cardinals' director of college scouting and director of player personnel before being promoted to general manager Jan. 8, 2013.

