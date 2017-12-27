Bruce Arians: Comment about Seahawks game was meant for his team only

After the Arizona Cardinals' shutout win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Cards coach Bruce Arians made a powerful statement to his team in the locker room -- a statement that was apparently meant for his players' ears only.

The 7-8 Cardinals will miss the playoffs for the second straight season, but they'll head to Seattle on Sunday for a chance to ensure the Seahawks will miss the postseason, as well. Following last weekend's victory, Arians did his best to get his team fired up for its season finale.

"We know that's our home field. We're goin' up there to kick their ass," Arians said. The quote was recorded and aired by FOX, which broadcast the Cardinals-Giants game.

#Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said that CenturyLink field, home of the #Seahawks, is actually the Cardinals home-field.pic.twitter.com/ueC9Y6V9iC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2017

Arians was asked about that comment Wednesday afternoon.

"Things that you say to your team in the locker room are supposed to be in the locker room," he said. "But it got out. I said it. We have won three times in a row up there."

The Cardinals have actually won three of their last four games in Seattle, including the last two. Their 34-31 win at Seattle in Week 16 of last season forced the Seahawks to travel to Atlanta in the second round of the NFC playoffs, rather than receive a first-round playoff bye and host the Falcons in the second round.

The Seahawks need a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, as well as a loss by the Falcons, simply to advance to the playoffs this year.

Arians said he'd rather the Cardinals be in position to make the playoffs rather than simply have a chance to keep the Seahawks out.

"But it's fun. It adds something to the game," he said. "I think it means a whole lot more to be playing them than somebody else."