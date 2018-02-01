Bruce Arians believes Larry Fitzgerald will play next season

When Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement Jan. 1, and Carson Palmer did the same one day later, many fans assumed Larry Fitzgerald would follow suit.

But nearly one month later, we haven't heard anything definitive either way from the future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Arians told ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy that he believes Fitzgerald will return to play for the Cardinals for at least one more year.

"I would think so," Arians said. "I think some of the pieces are falling into place offensively, so I think Larry will come back. I hope so."

Arians praised the Cardinals' hire of former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator. "I know Mike very well and I think he's outstanding," he said.

Arians isn't the first to speculate that Fitzgerald will indeed return in 2018. On Jan. 3, ESPN's Adam Schefter said "the feeling" around the NFL is that Fitz will hold off on retirement.

In November, Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals. That contract doesn't guarantee Fitz will play next season, but it means that if he does decide to play, it will be in Arizona, barring a trade.