Bruce Arians believes Larry Fitzgerald will play next season

Arians praised the Cardinals' hire of former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator. "I know Mike very well and I think he's outstanding," he said.
Arians isn't the first to speculate that Fitzgerald will indeed return in 2018. On Jan. 3, ESPN's Adam Schefter said "the feeling" around the NFL is that Fitz will hold off on retirement.
In November, Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals. That contract doesn't guarantee Fitz will play next season, but it means that if he does decide to play, it will be in Arizona, barring a trade.