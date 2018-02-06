BLOG: Is the WM Phoenix Open streaker profiting from his buffoonery?

He made headlines during this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open after stripping down and streaking across the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Now, he's making headlines for something maybe even more outrageous: trying to profit from it.

The streaker was released from jail early Monday morning. Shortly after, he created a GoFundMe page to help cover his fines.

Is this guy for real? Turns out, he is. On his GoFundMe page, he wrote:

“I attended the TPC Golf Tournament January 31st with no intentions of ending up in jail. After one too many drinks I decided to go streaking on the 17th hole. My last words before running out were ‘I just wanna give the crowd something to cheer about.’ This fund will go towards all fines I have to pay. Anything is appreciated! Thank-you for your continued support! - Waste Management Streaker”

Thank you for your continued support? The nerve of this guy. What’s worse? He actually has support.

People are contributing! You can’t make this stuff up. His GoFundMe Page raised over $200 in the first couple hours, with one donor posting, “You are a hero.”

Wow. Of all the good things we could be doing with our money nowadays, some people's charity of choice is a 24-year-old drunk guy who exposes himself to thousands. Just unfortunate.