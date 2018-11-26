ASU star N'Keal Harry will skip senior season, declare for NFL Draft

Arizona State star wide receiver N'Keal Harry will skip his senior season in Tempe and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Harry, who starred at Chandler High School before committing to ASU, made the announcement at Sun Devil Stadium on Monday alongside ASU head coach Herm Edwards and Sun Devil quarterback Manny Wilkins. He is considered by some analysts to be the top wide-receiver prospect in the 2019 draft and a likely first-round pick.

"I would like to say thank you to everybody in Sun Devil Nation -- coaches, my teammates, all the media, all the fans. This has been a great ride. This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something I will take with me for the rest of my life. And with that said, I would like to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft," Harry said.

The 20-year-old Harry has caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Sun Devils. He has 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine TDs in 12 games this season and helped guide ASU to a 7-5 overall record and 5-4 mark in the Pac-12, including a Territorial Cup victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Harry is not sure whether he will participate in the Sun Devils' bowl game next month. ASU's bowl destination will be revealed Sunday.

"He's going to prepare to play in the bowl game. We'll discuss that. That will be a discussion between N'Keal and myself, and obviously our AD Ray (Anderson) will be involved, as well," Edwards said. "But right now, that's not even on the table."

Wilkins, a close friend and three-year teammate of Harry, spoke from the heart during the press conference.

"So proud of you. So proud of all the work that you've put in. You've changed my life," Wilkins told Harry on Monday. "You know I've always got your back. I appreciate you having my back through all the ups and downs that we've been through (at) this university. But we left our mark here the correct way, and you'll go down as a legend here. You're a special kid, man."

Harry said he made his final decision after ASU defeated the Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday.

"I feel like when I first came into this university, I feel like I was a boy trying to find his way, trying to figure out how to become a man," Harry said. "And because of all the resources this university has, because of all the people around it, how much support there is, I feel like I'm really leaving this place as a grown man, and I've learned so many lessons. For me, the best part is the people that are around this place."