Arizona Wildcats alum Nick Foles tops Tom Brady for No. 1 in NFL merchandise sales

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is continuing to enjoy the spoils of his improbable Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady by besting the future Hall of Famer for the top spot in merchandise sales.

The Super Bowl LII MVP and Arizona Wildcats alum topped Brady for No. 1 in all NFL merchandise sales from March to May, per a quarterly sales report released by the NFL Players Association and reported by ESPN. Brady is No. 2 on the report, and Foles' teammate Carson Wentz, whose late-season injury led to Foles' unlikely postseason run, is No. 3. New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are No. 4 and 5, respectively.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr round out the top 10.

Foles, who nearly retired from the NFL two years ago, threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns -- and caught a TD pass of his own -- in the Eagles' 41-33 upset win over Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February.

The merchandise sales report comes after Foles received an ESPY award for Best Championship Performance.