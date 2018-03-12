Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate NCAA Tournament berth with impromptu pool party

As coach Bobby Hurley put it, it was an "excruciating" three days of waiting for the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team.

Heading into Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection announcements, ASU was one of a handful of teams unsure of whether it would be in or out of the field of 68. But the moment the Devils learned they received an invitation to the Big Dance, a wave of relief came over the team -- and that soon led to waves in Bobby Hurley's pool.

The team was gathered at Hurley's Valley home to watch the selection show -- and as soon as the announcement was made, Hurley and his team celebrated with an impromptu pool party.

"Just for the first time to do it here at Arizona State, with the group of guys that I have so much respect for, it was rewarding. So, we took advantage of the weather and the beautiful place that we live in to celebrate quickly and jump around, and then jump in the pool quick," said Hurley, who was the first one to jump in the pool.

The Devils' first NCAA Tournament matchup will take place Wednesday night against Syracuse in Dayton, Ohio.