Arizona Diamondbacks sign Japanese star Yoshihisa Hirano

Shane Dale
1:04 PM, Dec 22, 2017
4:58 PM, Dec 22, 2017
sports | arizona sports

Yoshihisa Hirano #66 of team Japan pitches in the ninth inning against team United States during Game 2 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Harry How
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed star Japanese pitcher Yoshihisa Hirano to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Hirano has played for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan since 2006 and has worked as a closing pitcher since 2013. He has a 2.30 ERA with 564 strikeouts in 476 games pitched since 2010. He recorded 40 saves in 2014 and was named the league's Most Valuable Middle Reliever in 2011.

In a statement, D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said the team has scouted Hirano for years and the D-backs are "excited to add a reliever of his quality and with his experience to our bullpen."

Hirano said in a statement that he is "honored" to sign with the D-backs.

"They have welcomed me and my family with open arms and made us feel at home already, which is the reason I chose to sign here," he said. "My family is looking forward to starting our new life together in Arizona.

"I believe the D-backs are a team that can win a championship, and I hope I can help them achieve that goal."

Hirano and is wife AI have a young son and daughter together. The D-backs said the Hirano family plans to move to the greater Phoenix area.

Hirano will be the D-backs' second-ever Major League player of Japanese descent (along with Takashi Saito in 2012) and the third player born in Japan to play for the team (Saito and Stephen Randolph).

