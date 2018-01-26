Arizona Cardinals hire Al Holcomb, Mike McCoy and Jeff Rodgers

TEMPE, AZ - The Arizona Cardinals have announced the hiring of three coordinators.

Al Holcomb has been hired as the defensive coordinator. He joins the team after spending five seasons as the linebackers coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCoy will join the Cardinals as the offensive coordinator. McCoy most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2017. Before arriving in Denver, he was the head coach for the Chargers for four seasons.

Finally, Jeff Rodgers will join the team as the special teams coordinator. Rodgers comes to the desert after spending three years as the special teams coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Rodgers began his coaching career at the University of Arizona in 2001.

All three recent hires come days after the Cardinals announced the arrival of head coach Steve Wilks.