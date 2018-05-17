Arizona awarded new pro football team, will play at Sun Devil Stadium

A new professional football team is headed to Arizona.

Arizona State University announced Wednesday that the Alliance of American Football, which will begin play in February of 2019, will have an AAF franchise in the Valley, currently known as Alliance Phoenix.

The team will play its home games at Sun Devil Stadium, marking the first time the stadium will host a pro football team since the Arizona Cardinals left for Glendale before the 2006 NFL Season. The Cardinals called Sun Devil Stadium home from 1988-2005.

Couldn't wait for this one. We have one more stop before the week is up! Tune in Friday to hear about what we have in store for #AlliancePHX pic.twitter.com/W2ksSatEqo — AAF (@TheAAF) May 16, 2018

The AAF will announce the head coach of the franchise during a press conference at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Friday morning.

The new head coach will be joined at the press conference by AAF co-founder and CEO Charlie Ebersol, player relations executive Jared Allen, ASU athletic director Ray Anderson and ASU vice president for cultural affairs Colleen Jennings-Roggensack.

This is the fifth team AAF has officially confirmed for its new league beginning next year, along with franchises in Salt Lake City, Orlando, Memphis and Atlanta. A total of eight teams will compete in the league.