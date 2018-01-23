Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Archie Bradley to play in WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am

Add a pair of Super Bowl-champion quarterbacks and one of MLB's best relievers to the list of celebrities who will compete in this year's WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley, have been confirmed as participants for the event, which will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31 at TCP Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

This will be the first Annexus Pro-Am for Rodgers and Bradley. Elway, who currently serves as the Broncos' general manager, has played in the event before.

Other celebrities confirmed for the Annexus Pro-Am include Cardinals stars Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson, former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller.

Tee times for all Annexus Pro-Am participants will range from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Exact tee times, along with a complete list of PGA golfers and celebrities in the event, will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 30 at wmphoenixopen.com. Tickets for the WM Phoenix Open can be purchased here.