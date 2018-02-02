'It's not appropriate': Golfers call out 'rowdy' fans at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is known as the place to be during the WM Phoenix Open. Fans congregate to socialize, drink some adult beverages and cheer on (and occasionally boo) some of the world's best golfers.

But at least a couple golfers thought some fans crossed the line during the first round of this year's Open on Thursday.

24-year-old pro Justin Thomas, who finished 3-under par Thursday, was disappointed with one fan in particular who yelled during the backswing of Jordan Speith. Thomas was grouped with Spieth during the first round.

"It's frustrating," Thomas said. "It's fun to play in a crowd like this with all the people cheering you on, but that girl just yelled right on Jordan's downswing.

"He hit a great tee shot for that being (but) I had no idea where he hit it because I was so upset that that even happened. It doesn't matter who it is, whether it's me or Jordan or anybody else in the field. There's just no place for that."

Thomas had a rough 16th hole himself, as he settled for a double bogey and was showered by boos from the crowd.

"I get it. Late in the day, at a place like Phoenix, I'm sure there are a couple in," he said. "But it's not appropriate, and I hate that it could affect someone's score because of that."

Rickie Fowler, who is tied for second place at 5-under par after the first round, didn't care for the overall atmosphere at the 16th hole Thursday.

"There was actually some rowdy fans this morning on 16. I may be somewhat of a fan favorite, but they weren't holding back," he said.

"I was a little disappointed at some of the stuff that was said. I don't want much negativity -- the normal boos for missing a green, that's fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun."

The second round of the WM Phoenix Open will begin Friday at 7:20 a.m.