Sports betting before and during Suns season opener game

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are always trying to find ways for fans to interact. Now, you can try your luck at sports betting on-site.

Hundreds of people placed a wager at the FanDuel Sportsbook before and during the Suns' season opener game.

"I'd say about $20 to $50 a bet," said Suns fan, Jeremy Moreno.

All sorts of things to wager on, like the outcome of the game or individual stats.

"Devin Booker needs to make a three-pointer; Devin Booker needs to make more than 20 points," said Suns fan, Angela Lee.

This is the first time the FanDuel Sportsbook, in the arena, is open during a Suns regular-season game.

For many, it makes things all that much more exciting.

"I've got Ayton scoring and putting up a bunch of rebounds. He has to fight for that contract this year," said Suns fan, Jesse Deffenbaugh.

Deffenbaugh says it's his first time placing a bet on a kiosk. "It's fun but, I probably have too many different things going on right now. I'm excited, I'm excited for them to play and win money."

There are 26 kiosks on the wagering floor and five in-person tellers. Some fans watched the game at the Sportsbook, others had tickets to the game.

"If we didn't have tickets tonight, we could come off the streets to this entrance and then put some bets in and the game is going on a couple hundred feet away from us," said Moreno.

People can also bet on their phone in the FanDuel app. You can do that from your seats while cheering on the team.

"If you can count it and it's a stat, you can normally bet on it," said Noah Kirk, FanDuel Sportsbook manager.

For fans who bet on the Suns to win, they didn't luck out on Wednesday night's game. The Suns dropped their season opener 110-98 against Denver and they'll take on the LA Lakers Friday night.

On average, we're told the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Suns arena gets about 1,000 to 2,000 wagers a weekend. They are open seven days a week.