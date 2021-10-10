Watch
Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

Chase Stevens/AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dive for a loose ball during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:35:32-04

PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sky withstood Phoenix’s fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists, helping Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.

