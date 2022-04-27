Share your predictions, how to watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft on ABC15 Arizona

LAS VEGAS, NV — The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening from Las Vegas!
The Arizona Cardinals have eight total picks, with their first round pick slotted for number 23 going into Thursday.
Many experts have the Cardinals taking an edge rusher to bolster the defense, or a wide receiver to help Kyler Murray, while some say they could trade the pick to get several picks back deeper in the draft.
Here’s the full draft order for the first round, as of Wednesday evening:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks
10. New York Jets
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles
16. New Orleans Saints
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles
19. New Orleans Saints
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions