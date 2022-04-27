Share your predictions, how to watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft on ABC15 Arizona

LAS VEGAS, NV — The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening from Las Vegas!

The Arizona Cardinals have eight total picks, with their first round pick slotted for number 23 going into Thursday.

Many experts have the Cardinals taking an edge rusher to bolster the defense, or a wide receiver to help Kyler Murray, while some say they could trade the pick to get several picks back deeper in the draft.

Here’s the full draft order for the first round, as of Wednesday evening:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. New York Jets

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles

16. New Orleans Saints

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. New Orleans Saints

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions