Shaquille O'Neal's son decommits from Arizona following Sean Miller wiretap report

"At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team. I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year," O'Neal tweeted Saturday.
O'Neal is a five-star power forward and is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 28 overall player in the country among the 2018 recruiting class. He is a senior at Crossroads High School in California and was set to begin play at Arizona in the 2018-19 season.
On Friday, ESPN reported FBI wiretaps revealed Miller discussed a $100,000 payment of star center Deandre Ayton. According to multiple reports, Miller will not coach Arizona in Saturday night's game at Oregon. Ayton's status is not yet known.