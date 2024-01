CHANDLER, AZ — Karen Self has made a name for herself in Arizona high school girls' basketball.

The coach at Seton Catholic recently hit the 800-win milestone in her career, and she could become the winningest coach in state history before this season ends.

In her 32 years, Self has guided 12 teams to state championships. That is more than any other basketball coach, girls or boys.

